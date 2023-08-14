Isaac Gifford stepping up at safety position

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska football sees the safety position take shape ahead of the 2023 season with one main starter needing to be replaced from 2022: Myles Farmer. It was reported on Aug. 13, that Farmer will be transferring to Syracuse following entering the portal / receiving a suspension from Matt Rhule this offseason. For the Huskers, one of the starting safeties will be Isaac Gifford.

The Lincoln Southeast alum played the Nickelback position in 2022 and finished 3rd on the team in total tackles with 70. He is set to have a prominent role in Tony White’s new defense playing all over the field.

“He might drop down in the box, he might be a deep third player, he might be a half player, he might be playing man.. so to me Giff gives you the ability to play all of those positions so obviously he was in a battle in the Spring, he’s the guy right now,” Matt Rhule said.

In addition to playing a lot, Gifford wants to be one of the more vocal leaders on the defense. He mentions how he’s been able to practice with different coaches and have different experiences over his 3 prior years that it’s now his time to step up.

“It’s just really taking pride in being a leader in the DB group, that’s where it starts, in being a leader with my position group. Then you kind of just go from there... I want to be a leader of this defense,” Isaac Gifford said.

Gifford is already gaining the respect from his teammates as he was one of the players voted on to earn the single digit jerseys. Rhule started a new tradition for 2023 where the single digits are voted for players who display leadership and toughness. Gifford will wear the number 2 in 2023.

