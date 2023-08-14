Lincoln Airport announces two events to celebrate National Aviation Day

Aug. 14, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport announced two events to celebrate National Aviation Day. These events include the LNK Outdoor Movie Night with Hangar Tour and the Guardians of Freedom Airshow.

The LNK Outdoor Movie Night will be on Friday at the Lincoln Airport Open Green Space at 6 p.m.

Moviegoers will get to see Top Gun Maverick and experience aviation up-close with a tour of CommuteAir’s Hangar. A variety of local food trucks will be available at the event. The event will also host an exotic car show from the Sunday Funday Cruise organization.

To register for free tickets, click here.

The Guardians of Freedom Airshow will be on Aug. 26 and Aug 27. The event will take place on the west side of the Airport, starting at 9:30 a.m. on both days. The LNK Director of Communication said the event will have an array of breathtaking aerial performances.

The event includes a lineup of air performances, headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The airshow is free to attend. For detailed information about the Guardians of Freedom Airshow, click here.

The two events take place during the same month as National Aviation Day, which is on Saturday. According to the LNK Director of Communication, National Aviation Day holds a special place in the hearts of aviation enthusiasts.

