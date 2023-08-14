LPS counselors share back to school tips for success

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday is the first day of class for many Lincoln Public Schools students, teachers and staff - a time when anxiety, stress and excitement often arise.

Heather Harris is an elementary school counselor at Everett Elementary School. She works with students in kindergarten through fifth grade on topics like bullying, career exploration. She also checks in on students who may need some extra guidance. Harris said to start the school year off on the right foot, it’s important for parents and kids to get into a routine.

She recommends parents go through their child’s backpack each day to make sure the right papers and materials are inside as well as going over school drop off and pick up plans. Another routine Harris said parents can establish with their kids is working on a ‘growth mindset’. That means instilling in them that making mistakes is part of learning.

“It’s encouraging them that if something goes wrong, it doesn’t mean your day is over, it doesn’t mean you failed,” Harris said. “It means now you have a chance to learn and try to encourage that mode of thinking.”

While LPS high schoolers won’t return to the classroom until Tuesday, James Watson, a football coach and counselor at Lincoln North Star agrees that getting into a routine is crucial for success. He suggested using the first week to re-establish the routine of bedtime, homework and managing outside activities.

Watson also said that especially for freshmen, it’s important they find a way to get involved in school activities to help with their academic performance.

“It gives you something to look forward to,” Watson said. “A lot of times if you’re not engaged in the school or you’re not engaged in a sport or something then it’s a little bit harder to stay focused on things.”

Watson said there’s a wide range of activities for high schoolers to get involved in including sports, band or student council.

If parents have concerns they’d like to address with their students’ counselor, they can find their contact information on the school’s website.

