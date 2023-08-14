Middle and high school students encouraged to create, submit original apps

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Congressman Mike Flood is encouraging middle and high school students in Nebraska to participate in the annual Congressional App Challenge (CAC).

From now until Nov. 1, students can create and submit original apps as individuals or in groups of up to four people for a chance to win the CAC.

Flood said the CAC challenges students to learn how to code and inspire them to pursue careers in computer science.

At the end of the challenge, Flood will publicly recognize the winning team with the winning app potentially put on display in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year.

“Nebraska is called the Silicon Prairie because of our innovation and creativity,” Congressman Flood said. “The Congressional App Challenge is a great way for the next generation of students to jump into this arena and enhance Nebraska’s reputation as a hub for tech. The CAC is the nation’s premiere award for students in computer science. I strongly encourage any middle or high school student who might have an interest to check this competition out. I look forward to seeing what students in the First Congressional District can create through coding.”

The deadline to register and submit an app for the competition is Nov. 1. To learn more about the challenge, click here.

