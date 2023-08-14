Middle and high school students encouraged to create, submit original apps

The winning team will have a chance to have their app on display in the U.S. Capitol Building.
The winning team will have a chance to have their app on display in the U.S. Capitol Building.
The winning team will have a chance to have their app on display in the U.S. Capitol Building.(Storyblocks)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Congressman Mike Flood is encouraging middle and high school students in Nebraska to participate in the annual Congressional App Challenge (CAC).

From now until Nov. 1, students can create and submit original apps as individuals or in groups of up to four people for a chance to win the CAC.

Flood said the CAC challenges students to learn how to code and inspire them to pursue careers in computer science.

At the end of the challenge, Flood will publicly recognize the winning team with the winning app potentially put on display in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year.

“Nebraska is called the Silicon Prairie because of our innovation and creativity,” Congressman Flood said. “The Congressional App Challenge is a great way for the next generation of students to jump into this arena and enhance Nebraska’s reputation as a hub for tech. The CAC is the nation’s premiere award for students in computer science. I strongly encourage any middle or high school student who might have an interest to check this competition out. I look forward to seeing what students in the First Congressional District can create through coding.”

The deadline to register and submit an app for the competition is Nov. 1. To learn more about the challenge, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is testing local lakes because of toxic...
Health Alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care near...
LFR responds to fire at northwest Lincoln assisted living facility
Drivers going down South 27th Street on Saturday may have noticed people wearing crazy...
Nebraska Family holds 12th annual corn hole tournament to honor family member who died of cancer
Wildfire damage is shown, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Death toll in Hawaii rises to 93 as recovery crews search burned-out homes, businesses
Three teens arrested after shots fired in Northeast Nebraska

Latest News

Three people arrested on drug charges after investigation into overdose death in northwest Lincoln
Lincoln Police arrested three people on drug charges after conducting an investigation into a...
Suspected fentanyl overdose death, three arrested
USDA Forest Service announced a temporary disruption of National Forest Service Road beginning...
Forest Service plans temporary disruption of National Forest Service Road 723 at Cliff’s parking lot for culvert replacement
DHHS provides back-to-school checklist for students, parents and guardians