Our Town Gothenburg: August 14-19

10/11 First at Four
By Jon Vanderford
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KOLN) - On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 News, we are putting the focus on Our Town Gothenburg!

Join us the week of August 14, as we explore Gothenburg. We will learn about “Project Meadowlark”, which will have a huge economic impact on this Dawson County community. Speaking of impact, we will learn about the “Impact Center”, and how it’s going to be a great opportunity for families looking for high quality child care. We will head to the Wild Horse Golf Club, to see why it’s considered one of the best public golf courses in the United States. Plus, we’ll find out why so many young people are involved in leadership positions in Gothenburg, and we will take a closer look at the public school’s very successful FFA program.

We will have a full story on Pure Nebraska each morning at 9 a.m. Then, be sure to watch throughout the day on 10/11 newscasts for continued coverage. Saturday night, August 19, we will feature a 30-minute special on the town, starting at 6:30 p.m. Be sure to tune in!

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is testing local lakes because of toxic...
Health Alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care near...
LFR responds to fire at northwest Lincoln assisted living facility
Drivers going down South 27th Street on Saturday may have noticed people wearing crazy...
Nebraska Family holds 12th annual corn hole tournament to honor family member who died of cancer
Wildfire damage is shown, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Death toll in Hawaii rises to 93 as recovery crews search burned-out homes, businesses
7-Day Outlook
Sunday Forecast: Another round of ‘storms...followed by a noticeable cool down

Latest News

A 40,000-square foot facility under construction in Gothenburg is set to have a big impact on...
Our Town Gothenburg: Impact Center
Gold Star ATA Martial Arts equip women and teens with self-defense lessons while also donating...
Gold Star ATA Martial Arts hosts self-defense class for women and teens
The Lincoln Paddle Company raised $2,000 for shelter, food, recovery and rebuilding efforts in...
Paddling with a purpose: Lincoln business donates to Maui relief efforts
10/11 First at Four
Our Town Gothenburg: August 14-19