Our Town Gothenburg: August 14-19

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KOLN) - On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 News, we are putting the focus on Our Town Gothenburg!

Join us the week of August 14, as we explore Gothenburg. We will learn about “Project Meadowlark”, which will have a huge economic impact on this Dawson County community. Speaking of impact, we will learn about the “Impact Center”, and how it’s going to be a great opportunity for families looking for high quality child care. We will head to the Wild Horse Golf Club, to see why it’s considered one of the best public golf courses in the United States. Plus, we’ll find out why so many young people are involved in leadership positions in Gothenburg, and we will take a closer look at the public school’s very successful FFA program.

We will have a full story on Pure Nebraska each morning at 9 a.m. Then, be sure to watch throughout the day on 10/11 newscasts for continued coverage. Saturday night, August 19, we will feature a 30-minute special on the town, starting at 6:30 p.m. Be sure to tune in!

