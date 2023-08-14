Paddling with a purpose: Lincoln business donates to Maui relief efforts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As recovery efforts in Maui are underway following devastating wildfires, a kayaking company in Lincoln is trying to help.

“Maui is kind of special to me,” said Kyle Winchell, the owner of the Lincoln Paddle Company. “It’s where I got the idea to start Lincoln paddle about three years ago. I wanted to bring my experience of being out on the water back here to Nebraska.”

The business held a fundraiser at Holmes Lake in an effort to make a difference across the ocean. All of their Sunday sales are being donated to the Maui Strong Fund. They collected a total of $2,000 to send to the Maui Strong Foundation.

Even though Holmes Lake is thousands of miles away from Maui, some of the paddlers had their own connections to the island.

“We have some friends who have a farm in Maui, and we’ve visited them before,” said Erin Rodriguez after kayaking. “They’re the kind of people who when there’s a crisis, they run toward it, so they’re boots on the ground right now.”

Rodriguez said her friends in Maui are hosting families whose homes were destroyed by the flames. She mentioned they had a pool party to cheer up the people affected by this natural disaster.

The paddle company is only one of Winchell’s jobs. He also sells championship rings with Kendra Beeman in Lincoln. They have travelled to Maui whenever sports teams win big games. Kendra’s sons also work for Winchell’s paddling business.

However, the Beeman’s have their own special ties to the island. It’s where they raised their three children for a few years.

“To see the town burnt like it has...” paused Chad Beeman, Kendra’s husband. “For us, it’s not only wiped out so many memories, but it’s such a hard situation for the loved ones. And to see all those disappear and be in ash- it’s really hard on your heart.

The Beeman’s desire to help what they call, the Maui family, or ‘ohana’, is what inspired Sunday’s event.

“It’s really a great opportunity to be a part of an ohana,” said Kendra Beeman. “So even though we are in Lincoln, even though we are in Nebraska, we can still be a part of the Maui ohana by donating.”

The Lincoln Paddle Company has taken about 3,000 people to seven or eight lakes this summer. The fees from each paddler will be donated to shelter, recovery and rebuilding efforts in Hawaii.

People who didn’t make it to Holmes Lake on Sunday can still donate to the Maui Strong Fund.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.