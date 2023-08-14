Three men arrested on drug charges after investigation into overdose death in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested three men on drug charges after conducting an investigation into a suspected overdose death of a man in northwest Lincoln.

Lincoln Police were called to a home near NW 50th and W Amarillo Drive in the Oaks Hills neighborhood on Saturday at 12:25 p.m. on the report of a 23-year-old man found dead in his bedroom.

After evaluating the scene, investigators believe he died from overdosing on fentanyl.

Later on in the investigation, Lincoln Police and investigators with the Narcotics Task Force contacted 23-year-old Aidan Glenn, 30-year-old Michael Smith, and 21-year-old Wren Chamberlain in their vehicles near 48th and Holdrege Streets.

LPD said task force members searched the vehicles and found 47 suspected fentanyl pills, a bottle of suspected Promethazine DM syrup (a cough syrup that contains codeine) and $3,782 in cash. Police arrested Glenn, Smith and Chamberlain and took them to jail.

Glenn was cited for deliver/possess with intent to deliver Hazardous Drug, Smith was cited for deliver/possess with intent to deliver a hazardous drug and possession of money while violating 28-416, and Chamberlain was cited for possession of controlled substance.

