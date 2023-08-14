A touch of Fall on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and in its wake, much of Nebraska will have breezy conditions along with cooler temperatures. There will be some clouds at times, especially in eastern Nebraska. Clear and cool for August Monday night into Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny and warmer on Tuesday across Nebraska. An extended period of hot and dry conditions is expected later in the week and into the weekend.

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and cooler on Monday. Highs will generally be in the 70s with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts to around 35 mph at times.

Breezy and cooler Monday. (KOLN)

Northwest wind could occasionally gust between 30 and 40 mph. (KOLN)

Mostly clear and somewhat cool Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s across the state.

Temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s across Nebraska Monday night. (KOLN)

Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday with highs in the 80s.

Warmer temperatures Tuesday with lots of sunshine. (KOLN)

Mainly dry conditions expected across much of Nebraska this week and into next week. Hot temperatures return Wednesday and then again Friday and over the weekend.

A dry week is expected for most of Nebraska. (KOLN)

Hotter, drier conditions expected late in the week. (KOLN)

