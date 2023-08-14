Tuesday Forecast: Warmer & more summer-like

The Week Ahead...
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will sit over the 1011 region Tuesday & most of Wednesday... meaning quiet, sunny conditions and warmer temperatures are in the forecast!

Tuesday morning will start off CHILLY, at least in terms of summer-time low temperatures. Lows will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s... you may need a sweatshirt at the bus stop or heading to work! Any extra-layers from Tuesday morning can be shed by the afternoon as high temperatures will be back into the 80s across the state. We’ll all see loads of sunshine and light winds between 5-10 mph from the west.

Tuesday Morning Lows
Tuesday Morning Lows(KOLN)
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning won’t be as chilly but will still be seasonally cool. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies will be mostly clear.

Wednesday Morning Lows
Wednesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Wednesday brings back some heat and will feel more summer-like! High temperatures return to the upper 80s to triple digits across the state. It’ll be a breezy day with winds from the south between 15 to 25 mph. The first half of the day will be mainly sunny, but a cold front will bring some cloud cover.... but not much rain potential in the late afternoon and evening.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Thursday will be slightly cooler in the 80s but the heat will be on repeat as we head into the end of the work week and into next week! Overall... dry conditions will continue with lots of sunshine.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

