23 people killed in crashes on Nebraska roads in July

This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - During the month of July 2023, 23 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

  • These 23 fatalities occurred in 20 fatal crashes.
  • Fifteen of the nineteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, two were using a seatbelt, and two had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
  • Twenty-one of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
  • There was one fatality on the interstate, thirteen on other highways, and nine on local roads.
  • One of the fatalities was a pedestrian.
  • Three of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
January-JulyFatalitiesFatal Crashes% Change v. 2023 (Fatalities)
2023115105
2022137120+19.0
2021126103+10.0
2020132125+15.0
2019131111+14.0
2019-2022 Avg.132115+15.0

In July of 2022, 17 people were killed. NDOT said only 17 of the 96 vehicle occupants killed during 2023 were using seatbelts.

*The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.

The July 2023 report includes information available through August 14, 2023, from the Highway Safety Section, Traffic Engineering Division and Nebraska Department of Transportation. For more information, call the NDOT Communications and Public Policy Division at (402) 479‑4512.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Danielson
Lincoln man takes plea in kidnapping, torture case
Lincoln Diocese relieves reverend of duties as vicar general; Reverend from Hastings to fill vacancy
Three people arrested on drug charges after investigation into overdose death in northwest Lincoln
The site of a hit and run outside Culler Middle School Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Lincoln Police investigating hit-and-run in front of middle school
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case

Latest News

The site of a hit and run outside Culler Middle School Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Lincoln Police investigating hit-and-run in front of middle school
A 13-year-old said they were hit by an SUV while walking to school and the driver didn’t stop.
Lincoln Police investigating hit-and-run in front of middle school
Barbie and Ken in the new Barbie movie
Gothenburg’s Sun Theater hosting free showings of Barbie this weekend
Ryan Beck, 19, will be tried in December for sexual assault of a child.
Grand Island man to go on trial for child sexual assault