Authorities search for motorcycle driver after crash at 70th & Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A motorcycle crash at 70th & Cornhusker late Tuesday night left authorities vigorously searching for the driver.

The crash happened at 70th & Cornhusker around 11 p.m.

A 10/11 NOW reporter said the motorcycle was in a ditch in the southwest portion of the intersection, as troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Police officers were at the scene. Authorities were searching for the driver with both an NSP drone and an LPD K-9 unit.

The search lasted roughly two hours after the crash occurred, before authorities eventually left the scene.

There are many questions that still remain about the entire incident, including what caused the crash, why authorities were searching for the driver and whether or not that person was located.

