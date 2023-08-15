Fidone healthy and making an impact at Fall camp for Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thomas Fidone II is healthy for Fall camp and active at practice for Nebraska Football. After 2 difficult injuries, Fidone had to climb his way back to the Huskers and now looks to shine in 2023.

The highly rated recruit out of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Fidone has yet to make an impact for the Huskers, but the team and numerous coaches have a lot of confidence in Fidone as Fall camp ensues.

“I mean, he’s a freak athlete. He’s probably as hard on himself as I am on myself. So we have a lot in common in that regard,” Nebraska head coach, Matt Rhule, said.

“He’s been phenomenal. You know, just going out there working every day... and he’s gonna have an explosive year... Thomas he’s one of the main targets in offense,” Jeff Sims said.

Fidone is pleased to finally be able to contribute and participate in a Fall camp.

“It’s been, you know, a blessing finally, you know, get to do the camp. Something I’ve always looked forward to since getting here and it’s just been exactly what I imagined. So it’s been really good,” Thomas Fidone II said.

