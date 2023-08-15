Fidone healthy and making an impact at Fall camp for Huskers

Fidone is pleased to finally be able to contribute and participate in a Fall camp.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thomas Fidone II is healthy for Fall camp and active at practice for Nebraska Football. After 2 difficult injuries, Fidone had to climb his way back to the Huskers and now looks to shine in 2023.

The highly rated recruit out of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Fidone has yet to make an impact for the Huskers, but the team and numerous coaches have a lot of confidence in Fidone as Fall camp ensues.

“I mean, he’s a freak athlete. He’s probably as hard on himself as I am on myself. So we have a lot in common in that regard,” Nebraska head coach, Matt Rhule, said.

“He’s been phenomenal. You know, just going out there working every day... and he’s gonna have an explosive year... Thomas he’s one of the main targets in offense,” Jeff Sims said.

Fidone is pleased to finally be able to contribute and participate in a Fall camp.

“It’s been, you know, a blessing finally, you know, get to do the camp. Something I’ve always looked forward to since getting here and it’s just been exactly what I imagined. So it’s been really good,” Thomas Fidone II said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Danielson
Lincoln man takes plea in kidnapping, torture case
The site of a hit and run outside Culler Middle School Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Lincoln Police investigating hit-and-run in front of middle school
Lincoln Diocese relieves reverend of duties as vicar general; Reverend from Hastings to fill vacancy
Three people arrested on drug charges after investigation into overdose death in northwest Lincoln
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case

Latest News

Husker volleyball team holds first practice
Huskers share No. 5 ranking in AVCA Preseason Poll
The Crusaders open the season against Lincoln Lutheran.
H.S. Football Preview: Lincoln Christian
Huskers will wear an alternate adidas uniform that features the 100-year stadium patch and a...
Huskers Special 100th Anniversary Alternate Uniform
Fidone is pleased to finally be able to contribute and participate in a Fall camp.
Fidone healthy and making an impact at Fall camp for Huskers