Grand Island man to go on trial for child sexual assault

Ryan Beck, 19, will be tried in December for sexual assault of a child.
Ryan Beck, 19, will be tried in December for sexual assault of a child.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A December trial is scheduled for a Grand Island man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Ryan Beck, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child following an incident on June 27. At a Wednesday hearing, Beck pleaded not guilty and a judge set trial for Dec. 4.

Court records show Grand Island Police observed a vehicle violating curfew late that night at Ashley Park. Officers found two people inside the vehicle. The driver was identified as Beck while the passenger was an 11-year-old girl.

Police said when the two were separated, the girl told police that she had sexual contact with Beck while at the park.

Beck is free on bond pending a pre-trial hearing in November. The max penalty for first degree sexual assault on a child is life in prison.

