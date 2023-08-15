Hot, muggy & breezy Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A hot, sticky and breezy Wednesday is setting up across the 1011 region, but a cold front in the evening will lead to a cooler Thursday. The cool conditions won’t last for long... as a hot and sizzling stretch is on the horizon!

Wednesday gives us another taste of summertime heat and humidity! High temperatures will hit the 90s for most and the triple digits for some.... factor in muggy conditions, it could feel several degrees hotter! In addition to hot and muggy conditions, there will be a slight southerly warm breeze between 15-20 mph. It will be a mostly sunny day, but a “dry” cold front will bring some cloud cover as it sinks through the state in the afternoon into the overnight.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Some cloud cover will follow us Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, generally partly to mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will remain near or slightly below average in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

We’ll feel the effects of the cold front on Thursday.... high temperatures will be “cooler” but will still remain warm in the 80s. In addition to the “cooler” temperatures we will have a cool light breeze between 5-15 mph. It’ll be a mostly sunny day with just a few passing clouds. There could be some smoke and haze that may filter into the region behind the front throughout the day on Thursday.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

It’ll be time to turn up those A/C units after Thursday..... we’ve got a heat wave on the horizon! High temperatures will skyrocket into the 90s for the remainder of the 7 days and possibly afterwards too. Unfortunately we are looking to remain dry through the forecast period.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

