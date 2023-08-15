H.S. Football Preview: Lincoln Christian

The Crusaders open the season against Lincoln Lutheran.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Christian Crusaders return this Fall and open the season with their biggest game of the year against their rival Lincoln Lutheran. In 2022, the Crusaders made the playoffs and finished 8-3.

Lincoln Christian and head coach, Kurt Earl, return 8 starters 4 on each offense and defense; however, the team is thin on seniors with only 4. The Crusaders know their youth and size will be a factor this Fall. Coach Earl credits his defense’s speed as a difference maker.

The team has their eyes set on retaining the spirit sword... the prize for winning the rivalry game against Lutheran week 1.

“I think this is the 26th edition that game and it’s just a lot of fun to start the season with our cross-town rivals and play a team we are really familiar with.” Kurt Earl said.

For the players, the rivalry game weighs more.

“I mean we have it marked on our calendar every year, like its our biggest game of the year, like if we don’t win any other game we better win Lutheran,” Max Emanuel, senior defensive end and center, said.

