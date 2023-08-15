Huskers announce fall baseball schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - The Nebraska baseball program released its 2023 fall schedule on Tuesday, which includes a pair of home exhibitions and the return of the annual Red-White Series after a one-year pause.

The Huskers will square off with in-state foe Omaha on Friday, Sept. 29, with first pitch set for 4 p.m. It marks the second consecutive year the Huskers take on the Mavericks in a fall exhibition after Nebraska visited UNO last year.

Additionally, Nebraska welcomes Cloud County CC to Lincoln on Saturday, Oct. 7, with first pitch set for 1 p.m.

The annual Red-White Series is set for Oct. 10-12 at Hawks Field, with the start times to be announced for all three dates. The two exhibitions and Red-White Series games are open to the public and free to attend.

The Huskers return 20 players from last season, including All-Big Ten honoree Gabe Swansen. Swansen hit .291 at the plate with 11 doubles, 18 home runs, 57 RBI and 45 runs last season.

Nebraska has 25 newcomers on its roster, with 14 transfers and 11 freshmen.

