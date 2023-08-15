Lancaster County Board of Commissioners honor therapy dog for being a good boy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners honored the County-City Building therapy dog, Barney, on Tuesday. At the commissioners’ meeting, the board officially proclaimed Aug. 15, Barney’s birthday, as Barney Day.

Lancaster County Clerk Matt Hansen read off a ‘Pawclamation’ to celebrate the dog’s work.

“Whereas on this day, Barney, Lancaster County’s pawesome therapy dog, turns two years old,” Hansen said. “And whereas this charming therapy dog has faithfully served his duty by offering solace, joy and unwavering support to citizens and employees alike. Whereas Barney, the fur ball extraordinaire, has successfully mastered the art of puppy dog eyes, leaving no heart unmeted and no treat jar unemptied. And whereas this four-legged wonder has single-pawidly elevated the county happiness index, providing all you need is a wagging tail and a little belly rubbing to bring world peace. And whereas on this momentous occasion, we gather to celebrate not any ordinary dog, but a hero whose mission is to unleash happiness where his paws may tread. Now therefore, the Board of Commissioners of the County of Lancaster Nebraska, hereby proclaim Aug. 15, 2023 as Barney Day.”

Barney has been in service at the Lancaster County-City Building since 2022, and turned two-years-old on Tuesday.

According to a Lancaster County newsletter, facility dogs are used to help city offices feel more comfortable and inviting, especially to those youth and families who have experienced trauma. Barney’s job at the County Attorney’s office is to help comfort children or victims who need to testify or meet with prosecutors, the Lincoln Police Department’s victim-witness unit and the County Board.

Human Services worked with a local non-profit, Uplifting Paws, to train Barney and his handlers.

