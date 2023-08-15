Lied Center to host free outdoor concert

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center will be having a free public concert at the end of August to welcome students back to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

On Aug. 25 at 8 p.m., Maude Latour will perform on an outdoor stage near 12th and R Streets, outside of the Lied Center on UNL campus.

During the event, concertgoers will be able to purchase food from food trucks such as Made it Myself Shaved Ice, 402 Creamery and Papi Churros.

Maude Latour is a singer/songwriter who began writing songs at 15 years old. At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, her song “One More Weekend” went viral, and she signed with Warner Records the next year. Her latest string of EPs — 001 and most recently, Twin Flame — capture Maude at a turning point, winning over fans and critics alike from the likes of NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and V Magazine, to name a few. Additionally, Latour has appeared on the cover of the Chicago Tribune and in the pages of The New York Times.

The free concert is part of the Lied Center’s Arts for All program, which provides free and half-price tickets to most Lied Center events. Learn more at liedcenter.org/artsforall.

