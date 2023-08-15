Lincoln chef to appear on TV show ‘Chopped’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A trailblazing Lincoln chef will appear on screens all across the country Tuesday night as a contestant on the popular cooking competition show ‘Chopped.’

Rachel McGill has already made a name for herself with a nomination for one of cooking’s top accolades, the James Beard Foundation Best Chef award. Now, she’ll appear on one of cooking’s biggest stages: The Food Network.

“It was definitely a trip,” McGill said. “It was a fun experience.”

McGill has been cooking in Lincoln for 14 years now. She got her start slinging tacos at Jack’s Bar. That’s where she learned she had a knack and craving to cook.

“So I started to teach myself better stuff and learning more and reading cook books and watching videos,” she said.

McGill moved around to different restaurants, but she never went to culinary school. Despite that, she earned the prestigious nomination for the James Beard Foundation award, considered to be the Oscars of the food world.

“Food was my medium,” McGill said. “I didn’t love painting. Photography was okay. I was never into drawing, but yeah, when I found food, I could draw with that way way better.”

On Tuesday, she’ll be showing off her talent, turning baskets of mystery ingredients into a three-course meal while pitted against the clock and some of the best chefs in the world.

“I knew that the time would go by quickly, but you don’t ever think it’s going to go by quite so quickly,” McGill said. “I thought I was going to be more cool, calm and collected in the kitchen, but I did not feel that way at all.”

She couldn’t share the details of what happened on ‘Chopped,’ but she said it was an incredible experience overall and that she still keeps in touch with the rival contestants.

McGill said she’s planning to have a watch party with friends on Tuesday, and she said the Railyard will have it on the Cube at 7 p.m.

