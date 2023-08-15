Lincoln man gets life in prison for killing two men last summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A judge handed down the maximum sentence for a Lincoln man convicted of murdering two people in 2022.

William Wright, 56, was sentenced Tuesday to two consecutive life terms in prison for the murders of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz and 61-year-old Ronald George.

Wright took a plea deal in July, which amended the charges from first degree to second degree murder.

The murder investigation began when George’s body was found in a field at 3rd and P Streets near the People’s City Mission on Aug. 31, 2022. The investigation eventually lead police to an area near Northwest 12th and West Bond Street, where they found Patz’ body.

Lincoln Police Department Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians continued their investigation by conducting additional interviews and searching various locations for evidence, including the City of Lincoln Landfill.

As a result of their ongoing efforts and the findings from the forensic examination, William Wright was ultimately arrested for the murders.

William Wright was arrested in connection a homicide in Lincoln Wednesday. (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.