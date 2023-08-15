Lincoln Police investigating hit-and-run in front of middle school

A 13-year-old said they were hit by an SUV while walking to school and the driver didn’t stop.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are looking for a driver who hit a middle school student and fled the scene Tuesday morning.

According to police, a 13-year-old student said they were crossing Vine Street in the crosswalk in front of Culler Middle School around 7:50 a.m. when they were struck by an small black SUV heading eastbound.

Police said the driver didn’t stop. Fortunately, the student suffered only minor injuries.

The Lincoln Police Department is asking any witnesses or people who stopped to help the young teen to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

LPD will be out near school zones enforcing pedestrian safety until Sept. 8.
Lincoln Police ramps up traffic safety with new school year underway
The site of a hit and run outside Culler Middle School Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Scene of a hit and run outside Culler Middle School Tuesday morning
