Lincoln Police ramps up traffic safety with new school year underway

You’ll see more Lincoln police officers set up around town, with the new school year comes heightened enforcement of school zones.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A larger Lincoln Police presence will be seen around town enforcing school zones as the new academic school year begins.

The Lincoln Police Department’s annual back to school traffic safety project started Monday and will run through Sept. 8. The project assigns ample officers to be out near schools to heighten pedestrian and traffic safety. It’s funded by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Officers will watch for traffic violations such as speeding in school zones, driving past school bus stop arms and not wearing a seatbelt.

The project usually takes place at the beginning and end of the school year. Last year, a total of 278 tickets were handed out between the August and May projects. Those tickets are intended to enforce safety.

“The goal isn’t just to go out there and write people tickets,” Sgt. Sara Genoways, the Traffic Unit supervisor at LPD said. “It’s to try to prevent crashes, and that is one thing that we are able to do that might seem very simple but we can do it every single day.”

Driver’s are reminded to obey flashing yellow lights in school zones from 7 to 8 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. – typically the busiest times for children traveling to and from schools. Fines for school zone violations can be as high as $600.

Some general reminders from LPD for this school year are:

• Watch for school zones and be especially attentive to flashing yellow lights during the times of the day when pedestrians are most active.

• Expect increased traffic in school zones.

• Slow down in and around school zones.

• Watch for pedestrian crossings and expect increased pedestrian activity.

• Watch for and always stop for school buses.

