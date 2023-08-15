Nebraska congressman says emails hacked by Chinese Communist Party

Rep. Don Bacon says his email was hacked by the Chinese Communist Party.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rep. Don Bacon says the FBI notified him that a portion of his personal and campaign emails were hacked by the Communist Party of China for about a month.

Congressman Bacon posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, about the development on Monday afternoon, noting that the Chinese Communist Party hackers had access to emails between May 15 and June 16.

“The CCP hackers utilized a vulnerability in the Microsoft software,” he said in a tweet.

Bacon, who represents Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional district, said in subsequent tweets that he was a CCP target because of his stances on Taiwan, Tibet, and Hong Kong. He also linked the incident to reports of a similar incident last month within the U.S. State Department.

On July 12, The Associated Press reported that state-backed Chinese hackers had foiled Microsoft’s cloud-based security, hacking email accounts of officials at multiple U.S. agencies that deal with China ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing in June. Calling it a surgical and targeted act of espionage, U.S. officials said in July that none of the breached systems were classified, nor was any of the stolen data.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of a hit and run outside Culler Middle School Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Lincoln Police investigating hit-and-run in front of middle school
Tanner Danielson
Lincoln man takes plea in kidnapping, torture case
Lincoln Diocese relieves reverend of duties as vicar general; Reverend from Hastings to fill vacancy
Three people arrested on drug charges after investigation into overdose death in northwest Lincoln
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case

Latest News

Fundraising ramps up for Nebraska’s 2024 U.S. Senate, House races
Jeff Fortenberry
Fortenberry asks for new trial in California appeals court
Tony Vargas at the October 2022 Congressional debate.
Tony Vargas to run for Congress in Nebraska again
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Pence to make campaign stops in Iowa