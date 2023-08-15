One-on-one with Lincoln Police’s Acting Chief Michon Morrow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In July, Acting Police Chief Michon Morrow took over the Lincoln Police Department following Teresa Ewins’ sudden departure.

10/11 NOW sat down with Chief Morrow to learn more about what she wants to bring to the job and how she has managed to strike a balance between her life-long work in LPD and being a full-time mother.

“There are challenges, but there are also amazing opportunities,” Chief Morrow said.

Chief Morrow added that balance should be a priority in the Department.

“At the end of the day, if we provide an organization that is supportive and positive, the expectation is that that is how they are going to serve this community,” Chief Morrow said. “The healthier and happier they are here, the better, the less stressed they are when they are serving our community.”

As for challenges facing the Lincoln Police Department, Chief Morrow said they are taking them head on.

Chief Morrow and the Lincoln Police Department are targeting the ongoing staffing shortage, aiming to reach full strength in part by emphasizing a work-life balance and continuing to build a culture of transparency and teamwork among cops on the street.

“I need their feedback, and I want that from them to make sure that my decisions, my leadership team’s decisions, are informed and that we are going in the right direction,” Chief Morrow said.

Chief Morrow took and an unconventional path to the top spot. She said she started working at Arby’s at the age of 14 to help support her mother. She initially resisted following her father’s footsteps to a career in law enforcement, but during her first year of college, while she was studying to become a doctor, she was the victim of stalking and turned to LPD for help.

“I really saw them as a professional organization. They were always very supportive,” Chief Morrow said.

Chief Morrow says being a victim helped her empathize with the survivors of domestic and sexual violence she encountered in her career and wants to bring that empathy to her new position.

“It really is an exercise in listening and understanding to be able to truly empathize,” Chief Morrow said.

