Reimer named to Lombardi Award Watch List

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Luke Reimer was one of 80 players nationally named to the Lombardi Award watch list, announced on Tuesday. The Lombardi Award is presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman/interior linebacker who exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi in addition to outstanding performance and ability.

Reimer has led Nebraska in tackles each of the past two seasons, totaling 194 tackles during that span. A two-time honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick, Reimer ranked in the top 25 nationally with 108 tackles during the 2021 regular season. Last fall, Reimer battled injuries but made 86 tackles in only 10 games.

Reimer enters his senior season with 245 career tackles, which ranks 15th in Nebraska history. He needs only 39 tackles to move into the top five on Nebraska’s career tackles list. A former walk-on, Reimer has played in 38 games in his career with 27 starts. He averages nearly nine tackles per game in his 27 career starts.

Nebraska Players on Preseason Watch Lists

Brian Buschini, Punter (Ray Guy Award)

Ben Scott, Offensive Line (Rimington Trophy)

Jeff Sims, Quarterback (Davey O’Brien Award)

Luke Reimer, Linebacker (Lombardi Award)

