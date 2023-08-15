Two men facing drug charges after investigation into overdose death in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men are being held in Lancaster County Jail on drug charges in connection to the suspected overdose death of a 23-year-old Lincoln man.

Aidan Glenn, 23, and Michael Smith, 30, are being held on $500,000 bond. Neither have been charged in the victim’s death at this time. Both are charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a hazardous drug. Smith is also charged with possession of money while violating drug laws.

Lincoln Police were called to a home near NW 50th and W Amarillo Drive in the Oaks Hills neighborhood on Saturday at 12:25 p.m. on the report of a 23-year-old man found dead in his bedroom.

After evaluating the scene, investigators believe he died from overdosing on fentanyl.

An arrest affidavit shows police believe Glenn provided the victim with drugs he purchased from Smith.

Authorities contacted the two men at Madsen’s Bowling Alley at 48th and Holdrege Streets. LPD said task force members searched Smith’s car and found 45 suspected fentanyl pills, a bottle of suspected Promethazine DM syrup (a cough syrup that contains codeine) and $3,782 in cash. A search of Glenn’s belongings turned up two suspected fentanyl pills.

Police also arrested a 21-year-old woman at the bowling alley for possession of a controlled substance. She is being held on a $1,000 bond.

