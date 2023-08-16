Authorities working to identify body found in canal that dumps into Platte River

The sheriff’s office is working to identify the person and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Platte County are investigating a possible drowning after a body was found in the Platte River in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Loup Power Tailrace Park at 5:15 p.m. after a person saw a body in the water where the Loup Canal dumps into the Platte River.

The Platte County Dive and Rescue Team helped recover the body. Columbus Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene and assisted with the recovery.

The sheriff’s office is working to identify the person and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of a hit and run outside Culler Middle School Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Lincoln Police investigating hit-and-run in front of middle school
In Lincoln, a trailblazing chef will appear on screens all across the country Tuesday night, as...
Lincoln chef to appear on TV show ‘Chopped’
.
Student hit by vehicle in Lincoln for second day in a row
LPD and NSP at the scene of a motorcycle crash at 70th & Cornhusker late Tuesday night.
Authorities search for motorcycle driver after crash at 70th & Cornhusker
William Wright
Lincoln man gets life in prison for killing two men last summer

Latest News

Lincoln man arrested after leading troopers on chase in stolen vehicle
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln man after he led them on a chase in...
Lincoln man arrested after leading troopers on chase in stolen vehicle
Lincoln man’s death still under investigation
Lincoln man’s death not believed to be from natural causes
Law enforcement is still investigating the death of a 46-year-old Lincoln man after he was...
Lincoln man’s death not believed to be from natural causes
10/11 First at Four
Zoo news and animal enrichment