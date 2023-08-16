Bryan Lifepointe to close fitness center and spa services by the end of 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - LifePointe Enterprises announced on Tuesday that two of their Bryan LifePointe services will be closing by the end of the year.

According to LifePointe Enterprises Director, Andrea Schultz, LifePointe Fitness Services will close on Sept. 30, and the Spa at Bryan LifePointe will close on Dec. 29.

Schultz said that the decision was based on internal evaluations and an abundance of other options. Bryan Health has offered these services since 2006.

People with fitness packages, punch cards, or passes, are encouraged by Bryan Health LifePointe to use these as soon as possible. People unable to use these by Sept. 30 are asked to stop by the LifePointe front desk or contact 402-481-6300 for refund information.

Starting Sept. 1, fitness center hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

The Bryan LifePointe Fitness Center is located at 7501 S. 27th St. Other services at the location will remain unaffected.

