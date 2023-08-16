Carpet Land finishes as national runner-up

Carpet Land loses to Post 554 (TX) in the American Legion World Series final.
Carpet Land loses to Post 554 (TX) in the American Legion World Series final.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Carpet Land recorded six hits, but was unable to push across a run in a shutout loss in the American Legion World Series final against Post 554 (TX). Carpet Land, which is a team based of Lincoln East players, finished as the national runner-up. The Rugs had a 53-12 record this summer, while becoming the first Lincoln team to reach the American Legion World Series championship.

In the final, Ryan Clementi had a pair of hits, while leadoff batter Kai Burkey had a double. However, Post 554 came up with several key defensive plays to work out of each jam.

Carpet Land pitcher Carter Mick pitched six innings without allowing an earned run. The game’s only score came on a fielder’s choice in the first inning. The run was set up by a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by Mick early in the inning.

