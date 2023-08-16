“Cooler” Thursday before a stretch of hot & sizzling conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve got one more day of “cool” and comfortable conditions before a heat wave takes over!

Wednesday’s cold front will bring cooler temperatures for Thursday, but a warm front will move across the state and create hot & sizzling conditions. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures only reaching the upper 70s to upper 80s. The cooler temperatures will be accompanied by comfortable dew points and a breeze between 10 to 20 mph with some gusts to 30 mph.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

We’ll be mostly clear Thursday night into Friday. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Friday will bring back the summer heat and humidity! Skies will be mostly sunny with just a few passing clouds throughout the day. Maybe an isolated shower or storm will be possible in far northwestern areas and the Panhandle in the evening hours, the remainder of the area will be dry throughout the day. A warm front will begin to move eastward across the state.... thus, bringing heat and humidity. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to triple digits.... temperatures will warm from east to west. If we take into account the humidity, feels like temperatures could feel several degrees hotter. Luckly, there will be a light breeze between 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The heat and humidity won’t stop there... it lasts through at least the next 7 days! We’ll have a few chances to “beat” or be close to reaching record high temperatures. Unfortunately, dry conditions will persist.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.