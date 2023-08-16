Food Bank of Lincoln prepares for another year of feeding kids through BackPack Program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With school back in session, The Food Bank of Lincoln expects to give out more than 70,000 backpacks filled with food throughout the year through their BackPack program.

Backpacks will be going out to about 2,048 students every Friday starting next month. But, preparations are already underway to meet the demand. The program is designed to help nourish children and families during the weekend when school meals are unavailable. It costs about $250 to provide one student with food-filled backpacks for an entire school year.

“Kids need to learn, be able to play and use their imaginations. Those are all very difficult things to do when a child is hungry,” Michaella Kumke, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Lincoln said.

The Lincoln Public Schools Emergency Pantry is also available for immediate needs starting Aug. 21. It’s open from 3-5:30 p.m. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Bryan Community School.

