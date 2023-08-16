Grand Island man killed in car-tractor collision

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A car-tractor collision Tuesday evening has resulted in the death of a Grand Island man.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Zach Lepant died from his injuries in the crash. It happened on Highway 14 near Q Road.

A preliminary investigation shows that a tractor driven by 22-year-old James Wetovick of Fullerton was heading northbound on Highway 14 when it crossed the center line and into the southbound lane before striking Lepant’s vehicle.

The investigation is still pending, but authorities say alcohol or drugs are not considered factors in the crash. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Central City Ambulance, the Central City Volunteer Fire Department, and the Nebraska State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit.

“Anytime there is the tragic loss of life we are reminded just how fragile life can be,” said Capt. Jake Bauer of the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. “We are keeping Mr. Lepant’s wife, family, and friends as well as the Wetovick family in our constant thoughts and prayers.” “We, as an agency, are thankful for the collaboration between our local emergency services. These types of incidents are also difficult for first responders and if we were not able to work together as a team our ability to assist those truly in need would be hampered.”

