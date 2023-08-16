Horse in Dawson County tests positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquito
(Katja Schulz / CC BY 2.0)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A horse in Dawson County has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

WNV is widely spread through mosquitos, and Two Rivers is sharing ways for horse owners to work with their veterinarian to protect their horses against WNV.

The health department said horses should be vaccinated for WNV once per year in the spring or early summer before mosquito season starts. If a horse has never been vaccinated, they say to get the booster shot for the horse to be fully protected.

Owners can also practice good mosquito control by removing standing water, cleaning water troughs regularly, using mosquito repellents, and bringing horses inside at dawn and dusk, which are peak mosquito feeding periods.

The health department wants people to know that humans and horses cannot spread the disease to each other, but WNV can be transmitted to humans and horses through mosquito bites. EPA-registered bug spray can protect humans against mosquitos.

There is no current vaccine against WNV for humans.

The Two Rivers Public Health Department District includes Dawson, Gosper, Buffalo, Phelps, Kearney, Harlan and Franklin Counties.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of a hit and run outside Culler Middle School Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Lincoln Police investigating hit-and-run in front of middle school
In Lincoln, a trailblazing chef will appear on screens all across the country Tuesday night, as...
Lincoln chef to appear on TV show ‘Chopped’
.
Student hit by vehicle in Lincoln for second day in a row
LPD and NSP at the scene of a motorcycle crash at 70th & Cornhusker late Tuesday night.
Authorities search for motorcycle driver after crash at 70th & Cornhusker
William Wright
Lincoln man gets life in prison for killing two men last summer

Latest News

Superior woman killed in Sunday morning fire, cause under investigation
.
Student hit by vehicle in Lincoln for second day in a row
7 Day Forecast
“Cooler” Thursday before a stretch of hot & sizzling conditions
Lincoln man’s death still under investigation
Lincoln man’s death not believed to be from natural causes