Huskers share No. 5 ranking in AVCA Preseason Poll

The Nebraska volleyball team was ranked in a tie at No. 5 in the preseason AVCA Coaches Poll released on Tuesday.

The Huskers shared the No. 5 ranking with Pittsburgh. Defending NCAA champion Texas was ranked No. 1 with 44 first-place votes. Wisconsin came in at No. 2 with seven first-place votes. Stanford was No. 3 with 13 first-place votes, and Louisville was ranked No. 4.

The Big Ten Conference has six teams ranked in the top 16 (No. 2 Wisconsin, No. 5 Nebraska, No. 7 Minnesota, No. 8 Penn State, No. 14 Ohio State and No. 16 Purdue).

The Huskers have 11 scheduled matches against teams ranked in the preseason Top 25.

Nebraska begins the season on Saturday with the Red-White Scrimmage at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers will also have their second annual Fan Day on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. until Noon. Autograph tables will be set up on the concourse of the Devaney Center, and a single autograph line will extend around the concourse of the building. One item per person may be signed. Posters for the 2023 season will be available at the autograph table. In an effort to get all fans through the line, no pictures will be permitted with the coaches and players. The clear-bag policy will not be in effect, but all bags will be checked at the entrance.

Fans will use only the North doors to enter the building. The North doors will open right at 10 a.m. Parking will be available in Lots 58 and 60. Concessions will be open for fans to purchase drinks or candy, and the Huskers Store on the concourse will be open as well.

