Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Camera catches vandals trying to break into laundry coin box

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The owner of a Lincoln apartment building was left paying for damages to a laundry coin box after two thieves failed to break inside and steal the money.

A camera set up inside the shared laundry room of an apartment building near 27th and A Streets caught the two people on video on Aug. 4.

Two people are caught on camera trying to break into a laundry coin box inside a Lincoln apartment building. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

The video provided to Lincoln Crime Stoppers showed one of the vandals unsuccessfully use bolt cutters to try and break open the coin slide on a laundry machine.

The thieves were unable to access the coin box, but did cause about $25 in damage.

Lincoln Crime Stoppers has also released video of a person accused of stealing a work truck from the area of 44th and Cornhusker on July 26.

The owner told Lincoln Police he had left left the keys inside the truck. When he returned to where he parked, the truck was gone.

Security video from a nearby business captured a person riding up to the truck on a bicycle, throwing the bike into the bed and then driving off in the truck.

Security video captured suspect steal a white pickup truck from the area of 44th and Cornhusker July 26. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

The pickup truck was later recovered, but they have not identified the suspect, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your anonymous tips online or call (402) 475-3600.

