Lincoln man arrested after leading Troopers on chase in stolen vehicle in western Lancaster County

(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln man after leading them on a chase in a stolen vehicle in western Lancaster County Tuesday afternoon.

NSP was notified by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office of a stolen Chevrolet Suburban that was reported to be traveling eastbound toward Lincoln.

Around 4:20 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on the Chevrolet traveling eastbound on Highway 6 near Emerald, Nebraska, but the driver drove through a residential yard and fled southbound into a cornfield.

NSP said after about half a mile, the driver of the Chevrolet lost control while crossing a driveway in the field and fled on foot. A Nebraska State Patrol K9 tracked the suspect from the vehicle deeper into the field and found him hiding amongst several hay bales.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old David Ruhl, was taken into custody and transported to Bryan Health West Campus for treatment. His injuries are unknown at this time.

NSP said once Ruhl is released from the hospital, he will be lodged in Lancaster County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief, and theft of $5,000+. Additional charges are pending in Seward County.

This is an ongoing investigation.

