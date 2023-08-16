Lincoln man’s death not believed to be from natural causes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Law enforcement is still investigating the death of a 46-year-old Lincoln man after he was found dead in his home last week.

Court filings said that the man, Andrey Stepanyuk, had been in “good health” and that “it is not believed at this time that his death is from natural causes.”

The cause of Stepanyuk’s death is still under investigation, but new court documents say that law enforcement believes the children could be in danger if they remained in the home with a woman who was there when Stepanyuk died. 10/11 is not naming the woman because she is not charged with a crime.

An emergency protective custody petition was filed on behalf of four children between the ages of three and 14 and they were placed in state custody last week.

Police were called to the area of Northwest 56th and West Aurora streets on Aug. 8. Court documents say Stepanyuk was already dead when they arrived.

The documents say the woman allowed law enforcement to search her phone and based on the findings of those searches law enforcement had “immediate concerns for the safety of the juveniles” but the documents do not detail what was found on the phone.

The documents also allege that the woman did not show any outward signs of grief or emotion that would be expected when dealing with the recent death of a loved one.

Right now, no official charges have been filed and Stepanyuk’s death remains under investigation.

