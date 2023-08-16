Lincoln Police investigating multiple gunshots heard in Near South neighborhood

(Gray News)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after gunshots were heard in the Near South neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to an area south of 20th and A Streets just before 5 a.m. on the report of the sound of four gunshots. LPD said arriving officers heard four more shots in the area but could not pinpoint where exactly they were coming from.

LPD said more officers arrived and investigated but did not find any damage, victims or spent shell casings.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

