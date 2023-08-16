Man caught on camera stealing copper wire in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man this weekend after he was caught on camera stealing a copper coil from an air-conditioning unit in northeast Lincoln.

Lincoln Police were called to an area southwest of 48th and Superior Streets on Saturday around 2:20 a.m. after an employee of a business in the area witnessed the theft on a security camera.

LPD reviewed the security video and was able to capture the Nebraska license plate of the suspect’s vehicle, a Chevy Avalanche.

The next day around 3 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle matching the description and identified the driver, 56-year-old Clark Ellis, as the same man seen in the security video.

Ellis was arrested and cited for theft by unlawful taking and possession of controlled substance.

Lincoln Police said they found more construction-related items in Ellis’ Chevy that are suspected to be stolen but have not identified potential owners of the items.

If you have experienced a recent theft of construction related items, contact the Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

