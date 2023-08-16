One dead in Superior house fire

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - A house fire in Superior has resulted in the death of one person, and an investigation into the cause is now underway.

Nuckolls County Emergency Manager Nick Elledge tells Local4 the investigation is being headed up by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office is also involved.

Very few details are known at this time, but we do have calls in to all of the appropriate agencies, and hope to bring you more information as soon as we can get it. Keep it with Local4 News.

