Our Town Gothenburg: Golf Club

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KOLN) - Residents of Gothenburg are quite proud of the Wild Horse Golf Club, and visitors are always amazed to find this top-rated course nestled among the prairie grasses just outside of town.

Tony Collins is the Director of Golf for the Wild Horse Golf Club. He says the course got started due to local residents looking for a good place to play. “Back in the early and mid-90′s, they’d get a half an inch of rain, and then couldn’t play for two weeks on the town course,” Collins said. “It was close to a river shed, a flood plain, and it held a lot of moisture. Locals had eyed this property out, and due to a lot of effort on their part to sell shares, build houses, and get a loan from the local banking community, they just so happened to build a world-class golf course here. At the end of the day, they just wanted to have a good public course where they could play golf. But now, it’s turned into a “if you build it, they will come” scenario where we get visitors from all over the United States. We see people from multiple countries, and we do 12 to 15,000 outside rounds a year.”

The Wild Horse Golf Club takes players back to the roots of golf. “If you think about some of the classic European courses, they are all “links”-style courses, and there are not a lot of trees,” Collins said. “This course is put right in the middle of the Sandhills. It’s fantastic. The big large fairways, the greens, the perfectly manicured golf course, you can see it all through and through. I think the biggest take-away is the architecture of the course is phenomenal, but the course conditions parallel that perfectly.”

“Lots of people who come here from other places wonder how this got here,” Collins said. “This is not something you would normally see.” Collins says the course is always working to support Our Town Gothenburg. “We host about 5 to 10 fundraising events here. It’s a great way to help build a better community. There is a huge amount of corporate events that happen here. They want to come here to get away,” Collins said. “We also have people still interested in building houses around here, as they’ve found out Gothenburg is a great place to live.”

If you would like to learn more about the Wild Horse Golf Club, go to playwildhorse.com.

