Pillen: Flags to fly at half-staff for Maui victims

(MGN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the midst of the worst wildfire disaster in U.S. history, the show of support for the victims and those who’ve been impacted by the tragedy in Maui continues.

Early Wednesday morning, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags should be flown at half-staff immediately.

“Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, August 18, 2023,” the Governor’s office stated in a brief press release.

The death toll for the horrific incident on the Hawaiian island is now over 100. Read more about it, as well as the ongoing recovery efforts, here.

