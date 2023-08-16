Student hit by vehicle in Lincoln for second day in a row

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The search continues for the driver of an SUV, accused of hitting a Culler Middle School student and leaving the scene Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, another student was hit by a car Wednesday morning. It happened near 8th and C Streets around 8 a.m. The area is two and a half blocks from Everett Elementary and three blocks from Park Middle School.

Lincoln Police said the 14-year-old boy was hit but wasn’t seriously hurt.

This serves as a reminder to drivers to be extra careful and not distracted while driving now that school is back in session and more students are out walking.

The new school year just kicked off and safety in and around school zones ahs been a hot topic.

