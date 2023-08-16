Woman dies after getting pinned between 2 pickup trucks, sheriff’s office says

A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another...
A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another truck, according to officials.(ABC7 / YouTube)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG ISLAND, Maine (Gray News) – Officials in Maine said a 21-year-old woman died in an accident involving two pickup trucks due to defects of one of the vehicles Monday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Alyssa Fluet was found pinned between the two trucks around 8 p.m. in Long Island.

The sheriff’s office said an early investigation revealed motor vehicle defects may have led to her death. One of the vehicles, a 1998 Ford Ranger, began to roll from its parked position. Fluet attempted to stop the vehicle when she was pinned against the other vehicle, a 2004 Ford Ranger.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

The sheriff’s office said it wanted to express its condolences to Fluet’s family and friends.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of a hit and run outside Culler Middle School Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Lincoln Police investigating hit-and-run in front of middle school
In Lincoln, a trailblazing chef will appear on screens all across the country Tuesday night, as...
Lincoln chef to appear on TV show ‘Chopped’
.
Student hit by vehicle in Lincoln for second day in a row
LPD and NSP at the scene of a motorcycle crash at 70th & Cornhusker late Tuesday night.
Authorities search for motorcycle driver after crash at 70th & Cornhusker
William Wright
Lincoln man gets life in prison for killing two men last summer

Latest News

Lincoln man arrested after leading troopers on chase in stolen vehicle
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln man after he led them on a chase in...
Lincoln man arrested after leading troopers on chase in stolen vehicle
LGBTQ+ rights supporters rally in support of transgender youth outside the state Legislative...
Veto overridden: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina
Lincoln man’s death still under investigation
Lincoln man’s death not believed to be from natural causes
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper