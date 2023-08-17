“137″ mantra highlights Huskers’ experience, not youth

The Huskers current roster has combined to play 137 years of volleyball.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most members of the 2023 Nebraska volleyball team started playing the sport prior to middle school. In fact, players consider themselves veterans despite what the roster says. Nebraska has no seniors, and over half of the roster is underclassmen.

The Huskers totaled their combined years of experience prior to the season.

“137,” said Bekka Allick. Bergen Reilly knows the number, too. And Ally Batenhorst.

In fact, everyone in the Nebraska locker room quickly references the number any time the team’s youth is mentioned.

“The game doesn’t know how old you are,” Allick said. The Waverly grad is a sophomore middle blocker who started 29 matches last year.

Nebraska’s current roster features five freshmen that joined the program in January. The group ranked among the best recruiting classes in college volleyball.

“We’re not a young team,” freshman setter Bergen Reilly said. “We’re not inexperienced. We have 137 years under our belt.”

On average, each player has been participating in volleyball for 11 years. Some have international experience, including Reilly who has represented the United States at the Pan American Cup and FIVB World Championships.

Players say their youth is no excuse in the upcoming season. The Huskers are aiming for a national championship and enter the year ranked fifth in the AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll.

