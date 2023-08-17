Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating string of Wednesday morning burglaries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Cass County say they’re investigating a string of burglaries that took place in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

CCSO says they all happened in the central part of the county at at least five different businesses. The department says they’re searching for at least two suspects who were driving an ivory or white, 2007 to 2015 Chevy Silverado quad cab. Deputies went on to list several features about the vehicle as part of their efforts to have the public help identify it.

CCSO adds that there were at least five locations that were burglarized, including at two Frontier Cooperative locations and at a Cass County Department of Road Office & Maintenance location.

“We encourage citizens and business owners with security cameras to check and report any suspicious activity seen in these areas,” the department stated. “If you have any information about the suspects, know who drives this pickup, or have video or pictures you believe relate to the burglaries, please contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 402-296-9730. If you see this pickup, please call 911 immediately.”

More photos and information about the case can be found in the Facebook post below.

