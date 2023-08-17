Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating string of Wednesday morning burglaries

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of burglaries from Wednesday morning.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Cass County say they’re investigating a string of burglaries that took place in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

CCSO says they all happened in the central part of the county at at least five different businesses. The department says they’re searching for at least two suspects who were driving an ivory or white, 2007 to 2015 Chevy Silverado quad cab. Deputies went on to list several features about the vehicle as part of their efforts to have the public help identify it.

CCSO adds that there were at least five locations that were burglarized, including at two Frontier Cooperative locations and at a Cass County Department of Road Office & Maintenance location.

“We encourage citizens and business owners with security cameras to check and report any suspicious activity seen in these areas,” the department stated. “If you have any information about the suspects, know who drives this pickup, or have video or pictures you believe relate to the burglaries, please contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 402-296-9730. If you see this pickup, please call 911 immediately.”

More photos and information about the case can be found in the Facebook post below.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Student hit by vehicle in Lincoln for second day in a row
The site of a hit and run outside Culler Middle School Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Lincoln Police investigating hit-and-run in front of middle school
Lincoln man’s death still under investigation
Lincoln man’s death not believed to be from natural causes
In Lincoln, a trailblazing chef will appear on screens all across the country Tuesday night, as...
Lincoln chef to appear on TV show ‘Chopped’
LPD and NSP at the scene of a motorcycle crash at 70th & Cornhusker late Tuesday night.
Authorities search for motorcycle driver after crash at 70th & Cornhusker

Latest News

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of burglaries from Wednesday morning.
Cass County Burglary Cases Investigated
The Huskers current roster has combined to play 137 years of volleyball.
"137": Youth no excuse for Nebraska volleyball
Zachary Scheich, 26
Lincoln man accused of student impersonation, sex crimes, pleads not guilty
This trailer is serving as LinkPointe, a civil protective custody location staffed by...
City leaders say changes to Civil Protective Custody are working well