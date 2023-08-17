City announces new outreach process to help Lincoln’s unsheltered residents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department and CenterPointe is partnering to launch a new program aimed at responding to calls for service involving people experiencing homelessness.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, LPD Chief Michon Morrow, and other city officials announced the new program during a news conference Thursday morning.

With the Alternate Response Program, Lincoln’s Emergency Communications Center dispatchers have now been trained to determine whether a call requires the outreach team or other immediate emergency services.

“As evidence of the City’s commitment to an effective, compassionate, solution-oriented response to calls for service involving people experiencing homelessness, LPD has innovated and developed the Alternate Response Program, a new approach in partnership with CenterPointe,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.

The City of Lincoln said if an unsheltered person does not need medical attention and are not violating any laws, members of the CenterPointe Street Outreach Team will be dispatched, instead of Lincoln Police or emergency medical technicians. Responding Outreach staff will make sure the person’s basic needs are met and connect them with homeless outreach services.

Lincoln Police will continue to be available to respond if CenterPointe staff is not able to respond within 20 minutes. Previously, two Lincoln Police officers would respond to calls regarding unsheltered residents.

“By redirecting these calls for service to the community partners who can best address the human services needs of unsheltered individuals, our LPD officers have more time to focus on calls requiring law enforcement,” Morrow said.

Work to create the program began in January 2023, Homeless Coordinator Melissa Ripley said. The City’s Urban Development Department granted nearly $200,000 to CenterPointe to fund two full-time and three part-time staff, training, and administrative costs.

“Often, those experiencing homelessness also experience a stigma and shame associated with being unsheltered. Having uniformed police officers contact you repeatedly, when you’re not doing anything illegal, can contribute to that shame and stigma,” Ripley said. “This new approach creates a more dignified response and is much less dehumanizing way to contact people and still accomplish the same outcome.”

According to 2023 Point-In-Time Count by the Lincoln Homeless Coalition, there were 418 individuals experiencing homelessness in Lincoln. The count is a tally of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night, typically taken every January.

Lincoln’s total homeless population decreased 57 percent between 2007 and 2022. City officials said that they are investing in multiple strategies to provide solutions for community members experiencing homelessness, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.