City leaders say changes to Civil Protective Custody are working well

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last year, in the wake of The Bridge ending its Civil Protective Custody program, a few community organizations stepped up to keep it going.

“We were happy to just lend a hand and help because we think it’s really important when people are in that state that you take care of them because they can really hurt themselves,” Pastor Tom Barber of the People’s City Mission said.

So far, the Lincoln Police Department said it’s helping with public safety.

“It’s different than what it was, but I think it’s working and meeting our needs,” LPD Assistant Chief Brian Jackson said.

CenterPointe staffs a facility called LinkPointe on 6th and J, taking in people who are drunk or accused of a DUI. They wait there until someone comes to pick them up or they blow under the legal limit. Unlike at The Bridge, the people aren’t locked into the facility.

So far, 419 people have come through LinkPointe and only nine have left the facility against staff advice.

“That was something that people didn’t think was going to happen, that this model wasn’t going to work,” Amber Dirks with CenterPointe said. “But we’ve really tried to focus on harm reduction and really supporting individuals and get them the responsible party to avoid jail.”

The People’s City Mission takes in those who have nowhere else to go to its Curtis Center. There, folks are frequently monitored for safety.

“Probably knock on the door every 10 or 15 minutes just to look to see how someone’s doing,” Barber said.

Of course, officials say there’s been some bumps along the way.

“I think one of the main challenges was just finding a facility,” Sara Doyle with Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Services noted. “Right now, we’re in the process of doing a re-model, and hopefully, we’ll be in there next year.”

The current LinkPointe facility is not large or well secured so right now, the county is looking at bids to renovate an old police garage next to its existing building using federal ARPA money. Officials will decide on which bid to go with in the coming weeks and that facility could be ready for CPC by next fall.

