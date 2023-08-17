Friday Forecast: Warmer and Breezy

Thursday Evening Forecast Update 17 Aug 2023 05 49 13PM
By Brandon Rector
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures return to much of the area Friday. The heat is on for this weekend and much of next week with record or near record high temperatures possible. Precipitation chances look to be slim to none.

Friday will be mostly sunny to sunny, hot (for most locations) and breezy. With dew points on the rise, it should feel a bit muggy too. High temperatures look to be in the mid 80s to around 90 in Easter Nebraska, but the western third of the state will be in the upper 90s to a little over 100. This is a Heat Advisory in effect for part of Western Nebraska with heat index values likely to be around 100 to 105. Winds will be from the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Smoke from wildfires in Canada could be in the area the next couple of days. Skies may be hazy and there could be some air quality issues. There is a small chance (20 percent) of isolated showers and thunderstorms in Western Nebraska and the panhandle.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Heat Advisory in effect for part of Western Nebraska Friday afternoon and evening. Excessive Heat Watch in effect for much of the eastern half of the area Saturday afternoon through Tuesday evening.(KOLN)

This weekend is going to be hot and humid. High temperatures on Saturday will be around 97 to 103. High temperatures on Sunday could be a little cooler in Northern Nebraska, but much of the area should be in the mid 90s to around 100. With dew points likely to be in the upper 60s to low 70s, heat index values could be as high as 110. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for much of the eastern half of Nebraska and Northern Kansas. There may be some isolated showers and thunderstorms in Western Nebraska and the panhandle, but the chance is small (20 percent).

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The heat remains on for much of next week with high temperatures likely to be around 95 to 105. It should remain humid as well so heat index values of 105 to 110 could continue as well. Monday through Thursday look to be dry at this time.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

