Health Dept. issues air quality advisory due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A health advisory was issued Thursday due to the heavy smoke from large wildfires in Canada that will be carried south into eastern Nebraska over the next few days.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued the health advisory beginning late Thursday evening and ending around noon on Saturday.

Within the next few days, smoke levels may fluctuate due to weather patterns and smoke production by the fires making it possible that levels of smoke may be unhealthy for everyone, LLCHD said.

According to LLCHD officials, smoke from wildfires may cause asthma attacks, worsen chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and cause angina (chest pain) in some people with heart disease. Additionally, those at most risk are youth, older adults and sensitive individuals with respiratory or heart conditions

LLCHD recommends people at a higher risk to avoid extensive physical activity outdoors or remain indoors with windows and doors closed. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and have quick relief medicine readily available. Everyone going outdoors should reduce strenuous physical activity, take plenty of breaks and watch for symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, or chest pain.

Residents can check the Air Quality Index (AQI), which is updated hourly, over the next several days to stay informed of ongoing air quality conditions. AQI levels in the orange category can cause health problems for sensitive populations, while AQI levels in the red category can cause health problems for everyone.

The Environmental Protection Agency also provides the AirNow and SmokeSense smart phone apps to help people stay informed of the AQI in their area.

For more information on LLCHD, visit lincoln.ne.gov/health.

